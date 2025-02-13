What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for UTHR FY2024 Earnings?

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $25.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $25.94. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $25.21 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $29.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $31.02 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $30.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $32.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UTHR. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.08.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $370.74 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $211.61 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.32.

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total transaction of $3,480,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,950.62. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $90,721.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,696.56. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,864 shares of company stock valued at $44,516,965. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

