Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires 3,647 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Haleon were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Haleon by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 230,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 67,329 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,970 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 1,689.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,169 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 475,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 246,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 475,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 109,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.28. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

