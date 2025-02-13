Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires 5,637 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 172.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 605,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 43,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
PZA stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $24.34.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.