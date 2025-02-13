Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires 5,637 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 172.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 605,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 43,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

PZA stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.