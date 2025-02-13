Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires 99 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in ResMed were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. State Street Corp grew its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,590,000 after purchasing an additional 116,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $939,114,000 after purchasing an additional 380,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 742,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ResMed by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 215,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,951,201.70. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,180 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Get Our Latest Report on ResMed

ResMed Stock Down 0.4 %

RMD opened at $236.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.56 and a fifty-two week high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.