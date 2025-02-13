Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vipshop by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,390,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,069,000 after buying an additional 570,869 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,189,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

