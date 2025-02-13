Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Boosts Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 350.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in AAON were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,866,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,310,000 after purchasing an additional 525,132 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 330,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,014,000 after acquiring an additional 238,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,729,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,509,000 after acquiring an additional 151,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AAON by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,615,000 after acquiring an additional 150,207 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,164,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,348.42. This trade represents a 22.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total value of $702,368.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,052.42. This trade represents a 54.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,009,647. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $109.59 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

