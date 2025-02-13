Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys 1,149 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.34. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 196,700 shares of company stock valued at $12,762,093 over the last ninety days. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

