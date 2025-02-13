Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys 3,038 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 386.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 274,974 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $555,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 103,980 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $28.98 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

