Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys 423 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after buying an additional 884,673 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,342,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,210,000 after buying an additional 494,028 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,571,000 after buying an additional 648,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,501,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after buying an additional 482,017 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,527 shares of company stock worth $3,045,284. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

