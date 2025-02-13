Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Decreases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $123.60 and a one year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.