Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,781,000 after buying an additional 6,566,120 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,400.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,280,000 after buying an additional 2,889,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,563,000 after buying an additional 2,301,906 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 718.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,165,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,224 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $26,806,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.1 %

CCL opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.