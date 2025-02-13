Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $24.76 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

