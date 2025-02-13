Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $189,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 28,126 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

