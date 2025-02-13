Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $218,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in EQT were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in EQT by 104.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in EQT by 36.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in EQT by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in EQT by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in EQT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

