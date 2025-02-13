Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Increases Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $304,000. Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $405,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $35.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.