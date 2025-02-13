Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Lowers Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,056,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,076,000 after purchasing an additional 436,031 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,628,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 751,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.92%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

