Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Lowers Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Chemours were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Chemours by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Chemours by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chemours by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Chemours by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

NYSE CC opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.81. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

