Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 724,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 182,192 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 291,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth $6,015,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FLGB opened at $28.19 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $759.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.