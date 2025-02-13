Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 1,161 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 25.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 554,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.