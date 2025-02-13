Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 319 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of BWXT opened at $109.48 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.60.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

