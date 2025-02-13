Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 342 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Yum China were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,948.27. This trade represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUMC

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.