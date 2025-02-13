Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 384 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VPL stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

