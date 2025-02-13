Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 4,682 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in UWM were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UWMC. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 120.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of UWM by 42.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of UWM by 106.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth $453,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 752.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

UWMC stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

