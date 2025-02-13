Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 5,020 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Tapestry by 68.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 159,100.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tapestry from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. The trade was a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

