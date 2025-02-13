Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 983 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $619,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,917,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,521,000 after buying an additional 130,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,308,000 after buying an additional 82,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,169,000 after buying an additional 687,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,249,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANH opened at $181.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.21. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.94 and a 52 week high of $312.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total transaction of $1,001,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,137.20. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $1,202,379.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,976.78. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $326.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

