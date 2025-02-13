Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $41.91 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

