Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Trims Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 61.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 10.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 6.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in ING Groep by 10.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 230,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of ING stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.37%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

