Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Workiva from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK opened at $91.10 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

