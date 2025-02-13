Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 895 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

