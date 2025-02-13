XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR) Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in XPLR Infrastructure were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XIFR. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in XPLR Infrastructure by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

XIFR stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. XPLR Infrastructure, LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.94 million, a PE ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.03.

XPLR Infrastructure ( NYSE:XIFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Analysts forecast that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XIFR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded XPLR Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

