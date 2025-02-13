Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,972 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 242,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 111,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -30.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

