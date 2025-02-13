Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $352.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $243.49 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $408.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.25.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

