2,136 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $158.28 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $131.39 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $2,635,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,069,184.20. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,169.76. The trade was a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,956 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,731. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

