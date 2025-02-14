5,079 Shares in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth about $2,784,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Tempus AI by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 51,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,183,254.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,543.15. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 476,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $23,734,256.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,502,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,091,727.12. This represents a 6.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,229,449 shares of company stock worth $102,293,124 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEM. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair downgraded Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

