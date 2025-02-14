5,196 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.50. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

