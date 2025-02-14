7,553 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 34.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 32.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 66.7% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $851,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,535,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $61,596,164.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,974,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,516,686.18. The trade was a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $745,581.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 395,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,834,531.64. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,948,427 shares of company stock worth $165,005,244 in the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 108.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

