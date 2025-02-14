AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 521.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.87. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,348.42. This trade represents a 22.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $804,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,411.20. This trade represents a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,597 in the last ninety days. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

