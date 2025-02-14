AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.31.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 28.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

