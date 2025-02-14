AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,214,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 3,195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,478.8 days.
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 3.8 %
VOLVF stock opened at C$30.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.64. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of C$23.55 and a 12-month high of C$30.30.
