AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,214,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 3,195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,478.8 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 3.8 %

VOLVF stock opened at C$30.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.64. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of C$23.55 and a 12-month high of C$30.30.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

About AB Volvo (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.