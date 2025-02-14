Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $325.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.73. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.64 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.