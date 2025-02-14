Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,805 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

