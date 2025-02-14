América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 195.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

