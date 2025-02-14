América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in América Móvil by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMX. Scotiabank cut their target price on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

