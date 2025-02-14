Analysts Issue Forecasts for Steel Dynamics FY2026 Earnings

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $12.65 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.22.

STLD opened at $132.88 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average is $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,688,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,697,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $336,426,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 85.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,295,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,400,000 after buying an additional 1,060,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,546,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,933,000 after acquiring an additional 96,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,384,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,487,000 after acquiring an additional 253,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

