Analyzing Magnera (MAGN) & Its Rivals

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Magnera to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Volatility & Risk
Magnera has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Magnera and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Magnera
|$702.00 million
|-$79.05 million
|-1.25
|Magnera Competitors
|$4.88 billion
|$390.72 million
|34.87
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Magnera and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Magnera
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Magnera Competitors
|129
|989
|500
|112
|2.34
Magnera presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.80%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 16.91%. Given Magnera’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Magnera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Magnera
|-6.97%
|-22.40%
|-4.57%
|Magnera Competitors
|4.41%
|9.01%
|4.30%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Magnera rivals beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Magnera
Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.
