ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.67.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $339.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.82 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

