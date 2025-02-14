Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $212.01 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $164.20 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $2,571,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,045.71. This trade represents a 54.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,253.33. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.