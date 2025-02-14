Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $165.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.09 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

