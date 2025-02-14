Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,984 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $76.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

