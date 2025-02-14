Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,628 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,586 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,806,000 after buying an additional 1,458,886 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after buying an additional 872,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,735,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,174,000 after buying an additional 857,417 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

